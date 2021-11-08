Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks To Play Cult Leader Jim Jones in New Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio is setting up his next starring role as Jim Jones in a new MGM movie.

According to Deadline, the 46-year-old actor is in final negotiations to portray the cult leader whose name is synonymous with the mass-Jonestown suicide in the late 1970s.

If you are unfamiliar, Jim Jones founded the Peoples Temple in Indianapolis in 1955, and hailed it as a fully integrated congregation promoting Christian Socialism. By the 1970s, he openly rejected traditional Christianity and claimed that he was God.

The mass suicide event took place in November 1978, where over 900 of his followers had drank Flavor Aid laced with cyanide.

Leonardo is also set to produce the pic with Jennifer Davisson with his Appian Way company.

Next up for Leonardo is Don’t Look Up, as well as Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.