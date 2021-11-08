Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Couple Up for Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are making a rare red carpet appearance together!

The 57-year-old Law & Order: SVU actress and the 54-year-old Younger actor stepped out for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday evening (November 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, ballerina Misty Copeland, pro soccer player Alex Morgan, designer Tory Burch, and Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill star Kathryn Gallagher.

FYI: Misty is wearing an outfit by Giorgio Armani.

