Mon, 08 November 2021 at 8:11 pm

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in Cut-Out Dress at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021

Megan Thee Stallion Wows in Cut-Out Dress at Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021

Megan Thee Stallion is slaying the red carpet!

The 26-year-old “Savage” rapper struck a fierce pose as she arrived at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held on Monday evening (November 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

For the event, Megan showed off some skin in a belly-baring black dress.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Megan will be performing with this international music group at the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards in a few weeks.

If you missed it, Megan just recently dropped a new song – listen to “Something for Thee Hotties” here!

Photos: Getty Images
