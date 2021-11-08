Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Apologizes for What He Wrote to Prince Harry in 2018

Meghan Markle’s estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. has revealed that he regrets urging Prince Harry to call off his wedding to the Duchess in 2018, calling it the “worst mistake of his life.”

During a recent episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, he was tasked with writing a letter to his family members.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” he read aloud on the show (via PageSix). “I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart … I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything.”

He added he was hurt that she once described him as “distant family.”

“I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart,” he said, adding, “I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.”

“I, along with everyone in our family, became public figures overnight. No more privacy. And let me tell you it was very, very stressful to have to deal with [that] all alone and no help at all,” he added. “A real nightmare and constant pressure. I wish I could turn back the clock and do it all over, knowing what I know now.”

“Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you,” he said. “You are my little sister, my family and you always will be. Now you have found the love of your life and started a family of your own … couldn’t be more proud of you.”

He called the letter he wrote to the Prince “the biggest mistake of [his] life.”

“I truly hope you and Harry find it in your hearts somehow to accept my sincere apology because this is the real Tom Markle Jr. I truly love you guys and I want you to know that about me,” he said.

Apparently, in 2018, Thomas wrote, that Meghan was “obviously not the right woman” for Harry and said she was “the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress.”

He also told Harry, “I think she’s going to ruin your life” and that she is “very shallow.”