Missy Elliott Is Joined by Lizzo & Ciara As She Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 5:20 pm

Missy Elliott just hit a huge career milestone!

The “Get Ur Freak On” superstar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday (November 8).

Missy stepped out in a black embellished blazer with a matching baseball cap, sequin pants and sparkly loafers. She accessorized the look with gold jewelry.

She was joined at the event by Ciara and Lizzo, as well as her manager Mona Scott-Young.

Missy‘s star is the 2,708th to be added since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

It was revealed earlier this year who would be honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and you can see the full list here!
