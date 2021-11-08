Missy Elliott Is Joined by Lizzo & Ciara As She Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott just hit a huge career milestone!

The “Get Ur Freak On” superstar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday (November 8).

Missy stepped out in a black embellished blazer with a matching baseball cap, sequin pants and sparkly loafers. She accessorized the look with gold jewelry.

She was joined at the event by Ciara and Lizzo, as well as her manager Mona Scott-Young.

Missy‘s star is the 2,708th to be added since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

