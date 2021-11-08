Nick Cannon Jokingly Offers to Help Saweetie Have 'Some Babies'

Nick Cannon is shooting his shot with Saweetie!

On Saturday (November 6), the 28-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper tweeted about wanting to become a parent, writing, “I want some babies.”

Nick then responded to her tweet with some telling emojis.

Click inside to see what he tweeted…

The 41-year-old Masked Singer host shared several emojis, including a man raising his hand, a ninja, a cry-laughing face and a thinking face.

His tweet comes a few months after he said that he would be committing to celibacy, until at least the new year.

“My therapist says I should be celibate,” he said at the time, joking, “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

Most recently, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. A few weeks later, son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was also born.

Back in December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden.

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

