Patty Jenkins' 'Star Wars' Movie 'Rogue Squadron' Delayed - Find Out Why

Director Patty Jenkins‘ Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron is facing a scheduling issue and has been taken off of Disney’s production schedule.

The film was supposed to begin production in 2022, but now, it’s looking like that won’t happen which could impact the movie’s December 22, 2023 release date.

According to THR, “Jenkins’ schedule and other commitments wouldn’t allow for the window needed to make the movie in 2022.” Patty is well known for directing both Wonder Woman films. The hope is that when Patty is able to fulfill her other work commitments, she will be able to get to work on the Star Wars flick.

