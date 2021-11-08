Princess Charlene Returns to Monaco After Six-Month Health Battle

Princess Charlene is home again.

People reports that the royal arrived in France after an overnight flight from Durban, South Africa early Monday morning (November 8).

Click inside to read more…

According to the outlet, she landed in Nice at 8:30 a.m. before she helicoptered to Monaco with her her husband Prince Albert as well as their 6-year-old twins, Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

She has been in South Africa since she contracted an ENT infection in early May, which required a series of corrective surgeries over a period of six months.

Back in July, she shared that complications from a surgery she had earlier in the year meant that her inner ear pressure would not equalize, making it impossible for her to fly above 20,000 feet.

Prince Albert recently reacted to speculation that the pair’s marriage was in trouble due to their extended time apart.