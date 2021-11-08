Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Selling 'Hello Sunshine' Company For $900 Million

Reese Witherspoon is opening up about the record setting sale that happened for her production company, Hello Sunshine.

In her cover story for InStyle‘s December 2021 issue, the 45-year-old actress spoke to Gayle King about the big sale, admitting that she does feel really lucky.

Click inside to see what Reese shared…

Reese recalled that she was on the phone for about “two, maybe three months of negotiations.”

“Calls at one o’clock in the morning. I didn’t know a lot about private equity. I’d never sold a company in my life,” she added. “I learned so much. I was really clear about what women’s stories mean in a marketplace. So it had to be a number that signified that it’s big business because women are big business. Female audiences are big business. Female filmmakers are big business. You can’t ignore half of the population of the world and say that they don’t economically matter; they do.

Reese and CEO Sarah Harden are still aboard the company, overseeing day-to-day operations and remain significant equity holders.

Gayle then inquired about how she felt after the sale was finalized.

“I cried,” Reese revealed. “I cried, and I thought about my grandma, and I cried more. I thought about all of the women who haven’t gotten these opportunities, and I just feel really lucky that I’m standing in a path that other women created for me.”

Learn more about the sale of Hello Sunshine here.