Rihanna is Ravishing in Red at Boyfriend A$AP Rocky's ComplexCon 2021 Performance!

Rihanna is showing her support for her man!

The 33-year-old entertainer, fashion designer, and makeup mogul was all smiles as she stepped out for A$AP Rocky‘s performance at the 2021 ComplexCon on Sunday night (November 7) at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Rihanna looked super cool in a burgundy coat over a red plaid shirt and red leather skirt as she stepped out for the event.

