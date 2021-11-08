Top Stories
These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth &amp; More!

These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth & More!

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 7:31 pm

Robert Pattinson Kicks Off His Morning with Tennis Lesson in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson Kicks Off His Morning with Tennis Lesson in Los Feliz

Robert Pattinson is getting in some morning exercise!

The 35-year-old Twilight actor made his way out to his truck as he left a private tennis lesson on Monday morning (November 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

For his lesson, Robert went sporty in a green T-shirt paired with black shorts and a black baseball hat.

The actor has been spotted at the tennis court quite a bit in recent months.

Back in August, he was photographed leaving the facility alongside this Oscar-winning friend.

If you missed it, Robert bumped into Cardi B at a recent party and the two had a hilarious interaction! Watch it here.

A new trailer for Robert Pattinson‘s highly-anticipated new film The Batman dropped last month – check it out!
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson kicks off morning with tennis lesson 01
robert pattinson kicks off morning with tennis lesson 02
robert pattinson kicks off morning with tennis lesson 03
robert pattinson kicks off morning with tennis lesson 04
robert pattinson kicks off morning with tennis lesson 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Robert Pattinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images