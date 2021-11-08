Ryan Reynolds Says He Was 'Quietly Terrified' of the Possibility of Raising a Son

Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about parenting!

In a new interview with Access, the 45-year-old actor discussed being a dad to his three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

“I would not have it any other way,” he said, adding, “When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn’t know, we didn’t know. I didn’t know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away.”

Ryan went on to say he bonded with his Red Notice co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot over raising daughters.

Gal is a mom to Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Danielle, 4 months, while Dwayne has Simone, 20, Jasmine, 5½, and Tia, 3.

“But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting. We love having our girls,” he said.

