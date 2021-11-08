Top Stories
Kanye West is Reportedly Dating This 22-Year-Old Model

Kanye West is Reportedly Dating This 22-Year-Old Model

Watch the Music Video for Andrew Matarazzo's New Song &quot;Don't Say Love&quot; Now!

Watch the Music Video for Andrew Matarazzo's New Song "Don't Say Love" Now!

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 12:53 am

Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Are All Smiles Filming Late-Night Scenes for 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Are All Smiles Filming Late-Night Scenes for 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are spending a late night on set of the Sex & the City revival series!

The two actors were all smiles while filming scenes for And Just Like That… on Sunday night (November 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

For their night of filming, SJP looked pretty in a green and white floral-print dress while Chris sported a navy suit as they went for a carriage ride around the park.

In between scenes, SJP and Chris were seen joking around and chatting with fans.

Earlier that day, SJP was spotted filming a few scenes around the city with a new co-star.

In her new Vogue cover story, SJP clapped back at the “misogynist” criticism about her looks.

Click inside to see 30+ pictures of Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth filming the HBO Max series…
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 01
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 02
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 03
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 04
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 05
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 06
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 07
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 08
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 09
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 10
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 11
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 12
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 13
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 14
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 15
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 16
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 17
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 18
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 19
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 20
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 21
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 22
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 23
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 24
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 25
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 26
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 27
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 28
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 29
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 30
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 31
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 32
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 33
sarah jessica parker chris noth late night scenes for and just like that 34

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: And Just Like That, Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images