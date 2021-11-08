Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Are All Smiles Filming Late-Night Scenes for 'And Just Like That'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are spending a late night on set of the Sex & the City revival series!

The two actors were all smiles while filming scenes for And Just Like That… on Sunday night (November 7) in New York City.

For their night of filming, SJP looked pretty in a green and white floral-print dress while Chris sported a navy suit as they went for a carriage ride around the park.

In between scenes, SJP and Chris were seen joking around and chatting with fans.

Earlier that day, SJP was spotted filming a few scenes around the city with a new co-star.

In her new Vogue cover story, SJP clapped back at the “misogynist” criticism about her looks.

