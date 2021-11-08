'Selling Sunset' to Get Orange County Spinoff 'Selling the OC' at Netflix

A Selling Sunset spinoff is coming to Netflix!

Variety has announced that the streamer has ordered a follow up to the reality TV series based in Orange County, titled Selling the OC.

According to the outlet, the new show will follow Jason Oppenheim as he expands the Oppenheim Group, which has opened a second office in Newport Beach. It will feature Jason as well as newcomers Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall, among others.

Filming is currently underway and it’s unclear if the agents featured on Selling Sunset will be making any guest appearances on the spin off.

The fourth season of Selling Sunset is set to premiere on Nov. 24.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that series co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim had started dating and the pair were recently spotted out and about in West Hollywood. See the pics here!