'Sex/Life' Couple Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos Enjoy Dinner With Friends in LA

Sarah Shahi sits side by side with boyfriend Adam Demos while grabbing some dinner at Jon & Vinny’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 7).

The two actors starred together in Netflix’s Sex/Life, and were spotted on the lowkey double date in Brentwood with some pals.

If you missed it, Netflix revealed just how many people watched Sarah and Adam‘s series on the platform, which led to a season two renewal.

You can also count on these four stars returning for the second season, too!

Sex/Life centered on wife and mom Billie Connelly (Shahi), who starts feeling nostalgic for her past, and takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Check out 20+ pictures of Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos out on a low key double date…