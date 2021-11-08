The Final Trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Teases the Return the Original Film's Stars - Watch Here!

The final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife just dropped!

The latest teaser for the upcoming film was released on Monday (November 8) and it teases the return of some familiar characters from the original movies.

Click inside to see the clip…

The clip features McKenna Grace‘s character Phoebe realizing she’s related to one of the original Ghostbusters, telling her brother Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), “Something was coming and he knew it.”

At the end of the trailer, Bill Murray is heard asking, “Hey, have you missed us?”

It also includes some cameos from very familiar ghosts from the original franchise, including mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow men, the Keymaster and Gatekeeper, and of course Slimer.

The movie is set to hit theaters Nov. 19, 2021 and you can check out the full trailer down below!

