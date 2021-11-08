Top Stories
Kanye West is Reportedly Dating This 22-Year-Old Model

Watch the Music Video for Andrew Matarazzo's New Song "Don't Say Love" Now!

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 9:02 am

Travis Scott to Provide Full Refunds to All Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Upcoming Appearance

Travis Scott to Provide Full Refunds to All Astroworld Attendees, Cancels Upcoming Appearance

A new update has emerged in the terrible tragedy at Travis Scott‘s 2021 Astroworld Music Festival on Friday night (November 5).

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during one of the rapper’s Astroworld shows, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic. Travis issued a statement after the tragedy, and now, he’s taking further steps.

Travis will be providing full refunds to all attendees at Friday’s tragedy.

In addition, he has pulled out of this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival as he is “too distraught to play,” a source told Variety.

Travis is now being sued over the tragic events that took place.
