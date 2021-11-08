Who Went Home on 'Dancing with the Stars' 2021? Spoilers for Janet Jackson Night Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

There was a shocking double elimination on the latest episode of the ABC dancing competition series on Monday night (November 8).

It was Janet Jackson Night on the ABC dancing competition show and the remaining nine couples paid homage to the iconic rock band. Make sure to check out the full leaderboard to see all of the scores!

At the end of the night, two contestants were sent home.

Click inside to find out who was sent home…

The bottom three contestants were Olivia Jade, Melora Harden, and Jimmie Allen.

The star with the lowest combined judges scores and audience was…

Olivia Jade and partner Val Chmerkovskiy

The judges then had to vote to either save Melora or Jimmie.

The judges sent home…

Jimmie and partner Emma Slater.

The judges unanimously voted to save Melora.