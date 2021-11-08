Top Stories
These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth &amp; More!

These Stars Almost Played Marvel Superheroes Instead of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth & More!

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Mon, 08 November 2021 at 12:59 pm

'Wicked' Fans Start Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Movie, Thousands Have Already Signed

'Wicked' Fans Start Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Movie, Thousands Have Already Signed

A petition is beginning to go viral asking Universal, the studio behind the upcoming Wicked movie, to keep James Corden out of the Wicked movie.

“Keep James Corden out of Wicked the movie,” the petition begins.

Click inside to read the details…

The petition simply states, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”

James was featured in the movie musical Cats as well as Into the Woods. It seems clear from this petition that many do not want to see him in another.

At the time of this posting, the petition has 37,117 signatures and growing.

Find out which 2 stars are officially joining the Wicked movie in the two big roles!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Corden, Wicked

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images