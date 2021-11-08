'Wicked' Fans Start Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Movie, Thousands Have Already Signed

A petition is beginning to go viral asking Universal, the studio behind the upcoming Wicked movie, to keep James Corden out of the Wicked movie.

“Keep James Corden out of Wicked the movie,” the petition begins.

The petition simply states, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. that’s pretty much it.”

James was featured in the movie musical Cats as well as Into the Woods. It seems clear from this petition that many do not want to see him in another.

At the time of this posting, the petition has 37,117 signatures and growing.

