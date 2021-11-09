Aaron Rodgers Is 'Upset' About Public's Response to His Vaccine Controversy: 'Friends Are Turning on Him'

Aaron Rodgers has been caught in a bit of a controversy after it was revealed he had COVID-19 and was actually unvaccinated, despite telling the public that he was “immunized.”

Now, a source is revealing that the 37-year-old star Packers quarterback is “unhappy” with the public’s outrage over him skipping the vaccine.

Click inside to read more…

A source told People that Aaron “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it. He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s—storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him.”

“He’s upset,” the insider added. “He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”

“Aaron feels like he’s an athlete, he knows about his body more than most people, and he made a choice for himself,” the source continued.

The vaccine is considered safe and effective, and is highly recommended by medical professionals across the globe. Find out what Aaron‘s fiancee Shailene Woodley had to say.

These stars have all refused the vaccine.