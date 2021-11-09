Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid is getting candid on social media.

The 25-year-old model shared photos of herself crying on social media on Tuesday (November 9), opening up about her anxiety and social media.

“I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” she began, tagging Willow Smith, as well as featuring a clip of her giving an interview.

“’That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural,’” she quoted.

“This is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now,” Bella admitted.

“Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point. (There is always room for it to start up again, but for me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment. ),” she continued.

“it took me a long time to get that in my mind , but I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself. Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening. I love you.”

She recently shared something inspirational amid her sister Gigi‘s reported split, which has been making headlines.