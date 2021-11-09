Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Brian Williams Announces He's Leaving MSNBC At The End of the Year

Brian Williams is leaving MSNBC.

The long-running newscaster announced his departure in a statement, via Variety.

In an additional statement from NBC, it’s been revealed that the 62-year-old anchor will focus on his family life.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Brian had written in a note to NBC News and MSNBC staffers on Tuesday (November 9). “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I’ll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen. I will reflect on the kindness people have shown me, and I will pay it forward.”

Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, added in a memo, ““After nearly three decades as an award-winning journalist and anchor at MSNBC and NBC News, Brian Williams has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family. He will be signing off from The 11th Hour at the end of the year.”

Brian has hosted The 11th Hour since the 2016 Election, and has often served as MSNBC’s anchor during big breaking events and election coverage.
