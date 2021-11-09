Britney Spears Reveals Who is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Britney Spears is dishing some new details about her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari!

On Tuesday (November 9) the 39-year-old popstar took to social media to reveal which famed designer is designing her wedding dress.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!!” Britney wrote on Instagram along with a little photo shoot of herself posing and dancing around in a pink, tulle gown.

“Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” Birtney added, revealing that she will be wearing a Versace gown when she marries the 27-year-old fitness trainer/actor.

Sam proposed to Britney back in September after about five years of dating.

Shortly after news of their engagement broke, Britney‘s lawyer revealed if she and Sam plan on getting a prenup.