Tue, 09 November 2021 at 12:39 pm

Camila Cabello Is Selling Her Stunning Los Angeles Home for Nearly $4 Million - See Inside!

Camila Cabello has officially listed her 3,570-square-foot home near Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, and we have the inside photos!

The 24-year-old entertainer paid $3.375 million for the home in April 2019 and is now trying to sell it for $3.95 million. The home features four bathrooms and four bedrooms and has a recording studio inside, too!

We have all of the photos of the inside of the home including the living room, bedrooms, indoor/outdoor areas, kitchen, bathrooms, and more.

If you don’t know, Camila and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, have spent a lot of time in Miami and hunkered down in the Florida city for much of the pandemic.

Click through the gallery to see every photo of the home Camila Cabello is now selling!
