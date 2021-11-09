Camila Cabello Is Selling Her Stunning Los Angeles Home for Nearly $4 Million - See Inside!

Camila Cabello has officially listed her 3,570-square-foot home near Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, and we have the inside photos!

The 24-year-old entertainer paid $3.375 million for the home in April 2019 and is now trying to sell it for $3.95 million. The home features four bathrooms and four bedrooms and has a recording studio inside, too!

We have all of the photos of the inside of the home including the living room, bedrooms, indoor/outdoor areas, kitchen, bathrooms, and more.

If you don’t know, Camila and her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, have spent a lot of time in Miami and hunkered down in the Florida city for much of the pandemic.

