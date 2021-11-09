Channing Tatum & Tom Hardy to Star in Afghanistan Evacuation Movie

Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are about to star in a feature together.

The actors will appear in an as-of-yet untitled original from The Adjustment Bureau‘s George Nolfi, Deadline reported.

Click inside to read more…

The movie will be a drama about the Afghanistan evacuation.

Here’s a plot summary: “The story is based on recently reported true stories, this one focusing on three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan last August.”

In addition to starring, the two actors will co-produce.

Channing recently made headlines for weighing in on a controversial release at Netflix. Find out what he said.