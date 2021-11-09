Cynthia Erivo Steps Out For 'House of Gucci' Premiere Following 'Wicked' News!

Cynthia Erivo can’t stop smiling on the red carpet at the premiere of House of Gucci held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (November 9) in London, England.

The 34-year-old British star wore a chic blue sweater dress for the event, and carried a cute green bag – possibly a nod to her brand new movie role in Wicked!

Cynthia will be starring as Elphaba in the upcoming flick, opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda.

“‘Pink goes good with green.’ Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you,” Cynthia had written to Ariana following the huge news.

FYI: Cynthia wore a Balenciaga dress with a Schiaparelli necklace and Casadei boots.