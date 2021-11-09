Demi Lovato Announces Sex Toy, the 'Demi Wand'

Demi Lovato is exploring a new venture.

The 29-year-old “Skyscraper” superstar revealed that they are launching a brand new product, called the Demi Wand, with Bellesa.

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms,” Demi said in a statement.

The Demi Wand is described on the website as “a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting edge technology in sex tech. The first of its kind, this wand vibe stores and charges in a case that fits right in your bag. The product is a true labour of love between Demi Lovato and Bellesa.”

“Works for all body types. Orgasms are for everyone. Innovative design and whisper quiet. Compact, discreet and comes in a cute as heck charging case,” the company adds.

The wand retails for $79.

