Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 4:34 pm

Demi Lovato Announces Sex Toy, the 'Demi Wand'

Demi Lovato Announces Sex Toy, the 'Demi Wand'

Demi Lovato is exploring a new venture.

The 29-year-old “Skyscraper” superstar revealed that they are launching a brand new product, called the Demi Wand, with Bellesa.

Click inside to read more…

“There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands. We have spent far too long pretending we are not sexual beings – it’s time for us to put this stigma to rest. We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms,” Demi said in a statement.

The Demi Wand is described on the website as “a wand vibrator that uses the most cutting edge technology in sex tech. The first of its kind, this wand vibe stores and charges in a case that fits right in your bag. The product is a true labour of love between Demi Lovato and Bellesa.”

“Works for all body types. Orgasms are for everyone. Innovative design and whisper quiet. Compact, discreet and comes in a cute as heck charging case,” the company adds.

The wand retails for $79.

Demi recently had a very sweet reunion with a former co-star – find out who!
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato reflects on breakup with max ehrich 01
demi lovato reflects on breakup with max ehrich 02
demi lovato reflects on breakup with max ehrich 03
demi lovato reflects on breakup with max ehrich 04
demi lovato reflects on breakup with max ehrich 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr