Top Stories
Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Oh No! A CW Show Is Not Moving Forward Anymore...

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 1:30 am

Drake Breaks His Silence on Astroworld Concert Tragedy, Says His 'Heart is Broken'

Drake Breaks His Silence on Astroworld Concert Tragedy, Says His 'Heart is Broken'

Drake is reacting to the “mass casualty” that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival Concert.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance the night before, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Drake, 35, performed alongside Travis during the festival on Friday night.

On Monday (November 8), Drake released a statement saying his “heart is broken” over the tragedy.

Click inside to read more…

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” he continued. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

Drake concluded his message by writing, “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Shortly after learning about the tragedy, Travis issued a statement after the tragedy, and now, he’s taking further steps.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Drake, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr