Drake Breaks His Silence on Astroworld Concert Tragedy, Says His 'Heart is Broken'

Drake is reacting to the “mass casualty” that took place at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival Concert.

On Saturday (November 6), it was confirmed that eight people had died and hundreds were injured after the audience surged towards the stage during the 30-year-old rapper’s performance the night before, leading to a stampede in the crowd due to the mass panic.

Drake, 35, performed alongside Travis during the festival on Friday night.

On Monday (November 8), Drake released a statement saying his “heart is broken” over the tragedy.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself,” he continued. “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering.

Drake concluded his message by writing, “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Shortly after learning about the tragedy, Travis issued a statement after the tragedy, and now, he’s taking further steps.