Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Emily Ratajkowski Explains Why Women Love Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski once worked alongside Pete Davidson for a campaign shoot a few months ago and now, she’s explaining aspects of his personality that many are drawn to.

First, Emily called him “super charming.”

“He’s a professional,” Emily said during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

She added, “Pete—he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive.”

“Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?,’” she added. “And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” She added he has a “super great relationship with his mom.”

Pete once dished about his famous exes including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and more.
