Faith Evans & Husband Stevie J Split After Three Years of Marriage

Faith Evans and Stevie J are calling it quits.

The 48-year-old “I’ll Be Missing You” singer and the 50-year-old record producer have decided to end their three-year marriage.

Stevie filed for divorce from Faith on Monday (November 8), according to court filings obtained by ET Online.

No other details about their split have been revealed yet.

Faith and Stevie married back in July 2018 in a very quiet and intimate hotel room ceremony in Las Vegas.

Faith and Stevie first met back in the ’90s when he worked with The Notorious B.I.G., whom Faith was married to from 1994 until he was murdered in 1997.

She was then married to record executive Todd Russaw from 1998 to 2011.

Faith and Stevie didn’t have any children together, but they both had children from previous relationships.

As of right now, Faith and Stevie have not yet publicly addressed their split.