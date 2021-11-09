Former NY Mets Pitcher Pedro Feliciano Dies at 45

Former New York Mets relief pitcher Pedro Feliciano has tragically passed away at the young age of 45.

The 45-year-old athlete was reportedly found dead after he passed away in his sleep on Sunday (November 7) at his home in Puerto Rico.

“The Mets are so saddened to hear of the loss to their family today,” the Mets said in a statement. “Pedro Feliciano will be remembered as a beloved member of the Mets organization for his impact as a great teammate as well as his reputation as one of the most competitive, durable and reliable relievers during his time in Queens.”

In 2013, he was diagnosed with left ventricular noncompaction cardiomyopathy, which, according to People, is “a condition that causes the lower left chamber of the heart to develop incorrectly.” It’s unclear if this had anything to do with his sudden passing.

Our thoughts are with Pedro’s loved ones. We’re mourning the losses of so many celebrities in 2021.