Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks Two Different Outfits to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in two different looks at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Los Angeles on Monday (November 8).

She was seen making her way into the studio in a black dress that featured a high collar and later was spotted in a long rainbow sequined dress.

During the interview the actress discussed her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop, as well as her recently released goop gift guide.

This year’s goop gift guide included some particularly extravagant gifts, including a $10,500 Chanel sled, a stay in a mirrored tree house in Sweden, and a $37,000 gold-plated jungle gym. You can check out the full list here.

Gwyneth and host Jimmy Kimmel sampled one of the more surprising inclusions on the list, Oishii brand strawberries, which retail for $50.

Jimmy also asked what would happen if Oprah and Gwyneth had the same favorite items on their gift guides. The actress said that if Oprah ever asked her to take something off her list, she would.

“I defer to Oprah always,” she said.

