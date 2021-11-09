Hailey & Justin Bieber Grab an Early Dinner in Beverly Hills

The Biebers are enjoying an early dinner date!

Hailey and Justin Bieber shared a laugh as they left The Beverly Hills Hotel after grabbing dinner on Monday (November 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their dinner date, the 24-year-old model wrapped up in an oversized brown cardigan paired with black leggings and white sneakers while the 27-year-old “Sorry” singer sported a black hoodie, tie-dye print shorts, and yellow Crocs.

In a new interview, the couple talked about their marriage, and Hailey explained how she decided to “stick it out” with Justin “no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

