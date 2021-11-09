Top Stories
Hailey & Justin Bieber Grab an Early Dinner in Beverly Hills

Hailey & Justin Bieber Grab an Early Dinner in Beverly Hills

The Biebers are enjoying an early dinner date!

Hailey and Justin Bieber shared a laugh as they left The Beverly Hills Hotel after grabbing dinner on Monday (November 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their dinner date, the 24-year-old model wrapped up in an oversized brown cardigan paired with black leggings and white sneakers while the 27-year-old “Sorry” singer sported a black hoodie, tie-dye print shorts, and yellow Crocs.

In a new interview, the couple talked about their marriage, and Hailey explained how she decided to “stick it out” with Justin “no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

Did you catch the photos of Justin Bieber stepping out on Halloween? He dressed up as the title character from a recent movie!
Photos: Backgrid USA
