Tue, 09 November 2021 at 12:42 am

Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Coordinate in Black for 'Belfast' Premeire in L.A.

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

Jamie, 39, and Caitriona, 42, coordinated in black as they attended the premiere of Belfast on Monday evening (November 8) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Jamie and Caitriona‘s co-stars Jude Hill and Ciaran Hinds along with the movie’s director Kenneth Branagh.

Belfast is being described as a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, November 12. Watch the trailer here!

In a recent interview, Caitriona explained how her role in Belfast influenced her decision to become a mom.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Prada dress.

Click inside to see 35+ pictures of Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and the other stars at the premiere…
Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh

JJ Links Around The Web
