Jamie Dornan Performs 'Everlasting Love' at the Premiere of 'Belfast' in LA - Watch Here!

Jamie Dornan is showing off his singing skills!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted at the premiere of his new film Belfast alongside his co-stars Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds as well as director Kenneth Branagh.

After the event, Jamie celebrated the release of the new movie by performing a rendition of Love Affair’s hit “Everlasting Love,” which is featured in the film.

Click inside to see the video…

Jamie‘s character serenades Caitriona with the same song in the movie and Focus Features released a clip of the scene earlier this week. Check out both videos down below!

Belfast is being described as a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, November 12 and you can watch the trailer here.

Caitriona recently explained how her role in Belfast influenced her decision to become a mom in a new interview.