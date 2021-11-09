Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo & Lee Jung-jae Attend Special Screening of 'Squid Game' in LA

The stars of Squid Game are stepping out for a special screening of their show!

Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo and Lee Jung-jae posed together at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday night (November 8).

The three actors were joined by creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk, who confirmed during an interview on the red carpet that there would be a second season of the hit Netflix show.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Also at the event were fellow actors Harry Shum Jr., Michael Bow and Jimmy O. Yang.

Last week, there was an update about Squid Game would complete in the 2022 awards season. Check it out…

