Kal Penn Waves to Fans As He Arrives at an Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kal Penn arrives at El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood, Calif. for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday (November 8).

He kept it casual in a black hoodie, gray jeans and white sneakers, pairing the look with black sunglasses.

During the interview, the 44-year-old Harold and Kumar star discussed his engagement to his partner, Josh, as well as Cardi B‘s recent offer to officiate their ceremony.

Kal told host Jimmy Kimmel that he was on the same flight as the rapper from New York to Los Angeles and he decided he had to say hello to her at some point.

“We were flying to L.A. for some book promotion stuff but I noticed Cardi B was on the flight,” he said. “It’s an early flight from New York. I was like, ‘Yo, Cardi B. I have to go say hello.’ And then promptly fell asleep and had a dream that Cardi officiated our wedding on the plane itself and then we held hands walking out of LAX—the three of us, together.”

He didn’t end up saying hi to her, leading him to tweet about it instead. Kal added that he decided not to tag her in the post because he thought it “might be tacky.”

“Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands,” he wrote.

The “Up” superstar saw his message and quote-retweeted, “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.”

Kal and Jimmy also talked about what a wedding would look like if the actor decided to have a traditional Indian ceremony.

“Indian weddings can be 10 days long,” hesaid. “So I imagine if she’s got the time in her schedule, it’ll be the day that she officiates and then nine days of aunties asking her about her lyrics.”

