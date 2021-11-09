Kim Cattrall Joins the Cast of 'Queer as Folk' Reboot!

Kim Cattrall is taking on a new role!

The 65-year-old Sex & The City star has signed on for a recurring role on Peacock’s forthcoming Queer as Folk reboot, Deadline reported.

In the show, Kim will play “a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots.”

The show is a reimagination of the hit British series, following the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans. A U.S. remake set in Pittsburgh aired on Showtime from 2000 to 2005.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

