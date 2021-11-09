Top Stories
Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 1:15 pm

Kim Cattrall Joins the Cast of 'Queer as Folk' Reboot!

Kim Cattrall is taking on a new role!

The 65-year-old Sex & The City star has signed on for a recurring role on Peacock’s forthcoming Queer as Folk reboot, Deadline reported.

In the show, Kim will play “a martini-soaked, high-society Southern debutant with trailer park roots.”

The show is a reimagination of the hit British series, following the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans. A U.S. remake set in Pittsburgh aired on Showtime from 2000 to 2005.

Previously announced cast members include Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way and Fin Argus.

Just a few days before, Kim Cattrall was announced as the newest cast member of another exciting reboot project. Find out what she’s doing!
Photos: Getty
