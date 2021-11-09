Kim Kardashian Asks Madonna a Question in 'Madame Xtra Q&A' for Paramount+ - Watch!

Kim Kardashian has questions for Madonna.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star appears in the 63-year-old pop icon’s upcoming Madame Xtra Q&A special, premiering on Paramount+ on November 18.

Click inside to read more…

In the special, which features fans, friends and surprise guests asking questions, Kim asks Madonna about her most famous costumes.

The Q&A special includes everyone from Amy Schumer to Doja Cat to Drag Race‘s Symone to Ariana Grande to Billie Eilish, Katy Perry to Snoop Dogg to FKA twigs – and many, many more!

The Q&A comes at the same time as Madonna‘s Madame X Tour hit the streaming service. She also recently made a surprise appearance to honor a friend.

Watch Kim ask Madonna, and a trailer for the upcoming special…