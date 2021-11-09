Top Stories
Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 2:04 pm

Lady Gaga Makes a Grand Entrance at 'House of Gucci' Premiere!

Lady Gaga makes a grand and incredible entrance to the premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday (November 9) in London, England.

House of Gucci is “inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

The 35-year-old actress stars in one of the title roles opposite Adam Driver and you can watch the trailer right here.

FYI: Gaga is wearing Gucci!

Check out all the photos of Lady Gaga at the House of Gucci premiere…
