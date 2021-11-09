Malala Yousafzai Is Married to Asser Malik!

Top Stories
Malala Yousafzai has announced that she got married to Asser Malik!

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” the 24-year-old activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate posted on her Instagram.

If you don’t know, Malala‘s story went viral after she was targeted by the Taliban back in 2012 and severely wounded by a gunshot when returning home on her school bus in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. Malala had been writing about life under Taliban rule in blogs for the BBC when she was shot.

Malala was treated for her injury in England and finished up her schooling in Birmingham, England. She has continued advocating for female education over the years, and won the Nobel Prize in 2014.

Congratulations to the couple on the wonderful news!
