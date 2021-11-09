Top Stories
Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 9:21 am

Mckenna Grace Steps Out for a Special Screening of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in LA

Mckenna Grace Steps Out for a Special Screening of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in LA

Mckenna Grace hits the red carpet for a special screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at iPic Theaters on Monday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 15-year-old actress wore a black knit sweater with pearl embellishments and a pleated leather skirt, which she paired with white platform boots.

Click inside to see the pics…

She was joined at the event by “Moral of the Story” singer Ashe, Bob Saget, Lexi Underwood, Michele Maturo, August Maturo and Elias Harger.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 19 and you can watch the latest trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 01
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 02
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 03
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 04
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 05
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 06
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 07
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 08
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 09
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 10
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 11
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 12
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 13
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 14
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 15
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 16
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 17
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 18
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 19
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 20
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 21
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 22
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 23
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 24
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 25
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 26
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 27
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 28
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 29
mckenna grace ghostbusters afterlife los angeles screening 30

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ashe, August Maturo, Bob Saget, Ghostbusters, Lexi Underwood, McKenna Grace, Michele Maturo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr