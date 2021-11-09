Mckenna Grace Steps Out for a Special Screening of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' in LA

Mckenna Grace hits the red carpet for a special screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife at iPic Theaters on Monday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 15-year-old actress wore a black knit sweater with pearl embellishments and a pleated leather skirt, which she paired with white platform boots.

Click inside to see the pics…

She was joined at the event by “Moral of the Story” singer Ashe, Bob Saget, Lexi Underwood, Michele Maturo, August Maturo and Elias Harger.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 19 and you can watch the latest trailer here!