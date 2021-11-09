Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 4:14 pm

Meghan Markle Explains Why She Reached Out to Senators About Supporting Paid Family Leave

Meghan Markle Explains Why She Reached Out to Senators About Supporting Paid Family Leave

Meghan Markle is explaining her position.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke out during The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.

During the summit, she was asked about the recent headlines regarding reaching out to senators to campaign for paid family leave, despite the fact that the royal family traditionally stays politically neutral.

Meghan explained that she felt it was a “humanitarian issue,” rather than political, via People.

“I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” she continued.

“Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”

“To come back and now be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn’t offer any form of national paid leave just didn’t make sense,” she added.

“Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life — when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different — I always stood up for what was right.”

Find out more about the calls she made to the U.S. senators.
Just Jared on Facebook
meghan markle cold calling senators with royal title 01
meghan markle cold calling senators with royal title 02
meghan markle cold calling senators with royal title 03
meghan markle cold calling senators with royal title 04
meghan markle cold calling senators with royal title 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr