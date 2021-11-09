Meghan Markle Explains Why She Reached Out to Senators About Supporting Paid Family Leave

Meghan Markle is explaining her position.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex spoke out during The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.

During the summit, she was asked about the recent headlines regarding reaching out to senators to campaign for paid family leave, despite the fact that the royal family traditionally stays politically neutral.

Meghan explained that she felt it was a “humanitarian issue,” rather than political, via People.

“I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” she continued.

“Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”

“To come back and now be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn’t offer any form of national paid leave just didn’t make sense,” she added.

“Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life — when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different — I always stood up for what was right.”

Find out more about the calls she made to the U.S. senators.