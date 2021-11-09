Michael Che Says He Doesn't Plan on Babysitting for Scarlett Johannsson & Colin Jost's 'Adorable' Son

Michael Che won’t be volunteering to babysit for Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday (November 8), the Saturday Night Live star shared that he had met his Weekend Update co-anchor’s son, Cosmo, who the couple welcomed back in August.

Click inside to find out what he said…

“Babies are fun for like a second,” he joked to host Jimmy Fallon. “You know they don’t do much after you’ve looked at them and they just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight. It’s like ‘get this wiggly thing away from me.’”

He added, “It’s an adorable baby. It’s Colin and Scarlett‘s baby together.”

Michael went on to say that while he’d be open to looking after Cosmo, the couple would have to accept his style of babysitting.

“I don’t like babysitting,” he said. “I’m actually a great babysitter if you guys are interested. I’ve been babysitting my whole life. I have nieces and nephews that are like three years younger than me. I’ve been babysitting them since they were babies. Since I was a baby, actually.”

As for his secret trick, the comedian said, “I just let you cry until you’re sleepy.”

