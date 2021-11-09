Miles Teller & Juno Temple Arrive on Set for Day of Filming 'The Offer'

Miles Teller is ready for a day of filming!

The 34-year-old actor sipped on a coffee as he arrived on set of his upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer on Monday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

Also seen arriving on set of the series based on the making of The Godfather was Miles’ co-star Juno Temple.

The Offer “is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling mob novel, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.”

Miles will be playing The Godfather executive producer Al Ruddy while Juno will be playing Bettye McCartt, Al’s assistant, in the Paramount+ series.

The mini-series will also star Dan Fogler, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode, and Jake Cannavale.

