Pete Davidson Seems to Hint at Kim Kardashian Rumors, But Things Take a Turn (Video)

It seemed like Pete Davidson was going to make his very first statement about Kim Kardashian and all the speculation surrounding their rumored relationship on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night…but we were fooled by some classic comedic misdirection!

Click inside to read what happened on the show…

When Pete sat down for his interview on Monday night (November 8), Seth immediately brought up what fans thought were the romance rumors. If you don’t know, Kim and Pete have been seen together recently and after they held hands and seemed “affectionate,” the speculation began.

“I want to address something—I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” Seth asked Pete as he sat down. “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press. We appreciate you doing it here.”

Pete seemed to play along, adding, “I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

Pete then added, “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi, but it’s a real thing.” Pete‘s new show, The Freak Brothers, is an animated series that he has been making the rounds promoting.

Check out the clip….