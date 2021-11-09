Rosario Dawson Reveals Her Daughter's Real Name After Being Referred To As Lola For Years

Rosario Dawson is clearing up a huge misconception about her daughter.

It turns out that everyone has been calling her daughter, now 18, Lola, for many, many years – but that’s not her name at all!

According to Rosario, after she adopted her daughter, someone decided that her name was Lola and she just ran with it.

“It’s so interesting. When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola and then everyone just kept running with it,” she shared with Parents magazine‘s We Are Family podcast this week.

Rosario added that she didn’t correct it at the time because “I don’t need everybody to know my kid’s name.”

“Then as she got older, she was like, ‘Mom, we go out places and people are like, “Lola, Lola,” and I don’t like this.’ So I had to finally tell everyone. So her name is Isabella. It’s not that far off.”

Rosario‘s daughter is Isabella, which is a family name. Her daughter goes by Isa.

“She’s named after my grandmother, so my grandmother was Isabel. My mom’s Isabel Celeste, I’m Rosario Isabel,” Rosario explained.

Just recently, Rosario‘s newest series, Dopesick, premiered on Hulu. She’s also just announced her latest project, too!