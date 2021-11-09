Ryan Reynolds Reveals How His Marriage to Blake Lively Is So Strong

Ryan Reynolds revealed the secret to his marriage with Blake Lively.

If you don’t know, the couple have been married since 2012.

Click inside to read the secret…

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends,” Ryan told ET. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

