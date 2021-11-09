Shailene Woodley Denies Claims That Aaron Rodgers Broke Quarantine Amid COVID Controversy

Shailene Woodley is defending her fiance, Aaron Rodgers.

The 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress reacted to a story from the Daily Mail that suggested Aaron broke quarantine to get coffee in LA after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Literally y’all need to calm the f–k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f–king men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him,” she captioned screenshots of the article.

“I know Aaron‘s body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. ;),” she wrote.

“Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and sh–ty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f–king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. (Go ahead, zoom in),” she continued. “Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this,” she added.

The news comes as Aaron has come under fire for seemingly implying he was vaccinated, only to reveal he was “immunized” using alternative approaches.

At the same time, he just made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and said “I made some comments that people might’ve felt were misleading…I take full responsibility for those comments,” adding that he’s “feeling better” and excited to get back to playing.

