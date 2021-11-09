Top Stories
Tue, 09 November 2021 at 9:22 am

Source Reveals What Gigi & Yolanda Hadid Hope Happens with Zayn Malik

A source is speaking out about what went down between Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda, and her ex, Zayn Malik.

If you missed it, last month, Yolanda claimed that Zayn “struck” her while he was alone with one-year-old Khai. Zayn has denied this. After that news, it was reported that Gigi and Zayn had split.

Click inside to read what a source is now saying…

Yolanda is upset that her situation with Zayn came to light, as is Zayn,” a source told ET. “Gigi and Yolanda are fine and never had an issue over the incident.”

The source added, “At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families’ lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on.”

Zayn ended up entering a plea after he was charged and you can get more details right here.
